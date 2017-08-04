-
Finally Police arrest grand commander of kidnappers and 39 others
The “Operation Absolute Sanity” launched by the Nigeria Police to rout kidnappers and other criminals terrorising communities, motorists and commuters along the Abuja-Kaduna highway, has yielded fruit with the arrest of Aliyu Bello, described as the grand commander of kidnappers in the zone. Bello, according to the police, was in charge of virtually all the kidnap groups operating along the Abuja-Kaduna...
Panic as US finally approves Super Tucano war planes for Nigeria
There is panic in the camp of terrorist in Nigeria as the US State Department has finally approved a $593 million sale to Nigeria of A-29 Super Tucano attack planes with associated parts, training, facilities and weapons after years of foot-dragging The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered their certification of the foreign military sale to Congress, as required by law, on August 2, according to...
88% Nigerian doctors seek jobs abroad – NOIPolls
A new survey conducted by Nigerian Polling organisation, NOIPolls, in partnership with Nigeria Health Watch, has shown that about eight out of every 10, representing 88 percent of medical doctors in Nigeria are currently seeking work opportunities abroad. Chief Executive Officer of NOIPolls, Mr. Bell Ihua, who disclosed this yesterday to newsmen in Abuja, said that the finding cuts across junior, mid and...
Our quit notice to the Igbos still stands, Arewa youth tell Igbo
The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (ACF) says the quit notice given to Igbo people resident in the northern part of the country is still in force. At a meeting in Kaduna on June 6, ACF gave Igbo in the north up till October 1 to leave the region. Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read But speaking with reporters in Kano on Thursday, Shettima Yarima, chairman of the forum, said while the order...
