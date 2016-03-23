Tecno Unveils New UI – HiOS

Tecno Unveils New UI – HiOS – Ever thought of a world without those cool mobile app launchers like Next, Nova and Go?

The leading mobile maker launched its customized UI on the soon to be released smartphone and by any standard, HiOS is a brilliant user interface. When you intend to get your next TECNO device, make sure to purchase any of the products launched no later than April 2016 to experience this beautiful technology. Here are its amazing features:

Quick and easy wallpaper swap

The new HiOS gives mobile users access to a host of creative and refreshing wallpapers, themes and font styles that they can choose from. So if you are tired of your old wallpaper and you want something different, all you need to do is Simply tap the “Wallpaper swap” button and you get a change—it’s that easy!

Free up phone memory in one touch

With the new HiOS UI, users do not have to stress themselves when trying to ease up memory space. Just a click of the One-touch icon on the home screen and your phone memory is freed of all app caches and temporary files.

HiOS improved app manager

The new HiOS comes with a fully retooled app manager feature which gives users more command options such as access to regulate app data usage, “Freeze” app and censor app content etc.

HiOS customized music player skin and sound equalizer options

This successor of the Boom J7 music phone is a total sound monster all thanks to HiOS unique sound equalization features. Users can literally reengineer the sound of their music to give it a new feel and energy. The HiOS music player skin is also unique in every way; it’s more interactive and user friendly.

Other exciting features of the HiOS that are equally impressive include:

Larger wallpaper display, convenient camera access

Onscreen makeup for radiant photos

Professional preset calibration & headset preset customization

Switching Fonts for a new experience

All New Browser Design

The post Tecno Unveils New UI – HiOS appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

