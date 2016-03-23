Tecno Unveils New UI – HiOS
Tecno Unveils New UI – HiOS – Ever thought of a world without those cool mobile app launchers like Next, Nova and Go?
The leading mobile maker launched its customized UI on the soon to be released smartphone and by any standard, HiOS is a brilliant user interface. When you intend to get your next TECNO device, make sure to purchase any of the products launched no later than April 2016 to experience this beautiful technology. Here are its amazing features:
Quick and easy wallpaper swap
The new HiOS gives mobile users access to a host of creative and refreshing wallpapers, themes and font styles that they can choose from. So if you are tired of your old wallpaper and you want something different, all you need to do is Simply tap the “Wallpaper swap” button and you get a change—it’s that easy!
Free up phone memory in one touch
With the new HiOS UI, users do not have to stress themselves when trying to ease up memory space. Just a click of the One-touch icon on the home screen and your phone memory is freed of all app caches and temporary files.
HiOS improved app manager
The new HiOS comes with a fully retooled app manager feature which gives users more command options such as access to regulate app data usage, “Freeze” app and censor app content etc.
HiOS customized music player skin and sound equalizer options
This successor of the Boom J7 music phone is a total sound monster all thanks to HiOS unique sound equalization features. Users can literally reengineer the sound of their music to give it a new feel and energy. The HiOS music player skin is also unique in every way; it’s more interactive and user friendly.
Other exciting features of the HiOS that are equally impressive include:
- Larger wallpaper display, convenient camera access
- Onscreen makeup for radiant photos
- Professional preset calibration & headset preset customization
- Switching Fonts for a new experience
- All New Browser Design
The post Tecno Unveils New UI – HiOS appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
The HiOS’s beautiful interface is one of the most alluring features
This HiOS is beautiful with exciting features.
Tecno’s new UI is classy and unique in its own special way.
The HiOS is lovely. The one-touch clean up memory icon wowed me.
Class and uniqueness define it, with the beautiful interface and all, I fell in love instantly.
I love the one touch wallpaper swap button. It gives you a lot to choose from.