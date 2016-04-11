Before and after photos of Sade Adu’s transitioning ‘lesbian’ daughter
Nigerian born, British-Nigerian pop singer Sade Adu has a beautiful 20-year-old daughter named Mickailia “Ila” Adu. Ila is is the product of a romance between her famous multi-Grammy award winning mum and Bob Morgan, a Jamaican-American music producer.
What a lot of people are not aware of is 6ft 1 Ila is a lesbian, and not only that, she is a lesbian who is now “transitioning” from a lesbian to a male identity… which these days means wearing men’s clothing, taking male hormones, chopping off their breasts and behaving like alpha males on steroids.
See the before and after photos of this ravishing beauty who is suffering gender dysphoria.
|Sade Adu and Ila
|Ila and girlfriend
|All loved up
I ll say this is quite an insulting “write up” on this person intimidacy, private life and sexuality. Only basic and naive people still find some sort of morbid fascinantion in other peole´s private lives. However, what can one expect from certain Nigeran public and opinion formers? By the way, Sade isn´t Nigerian. Stop the claiming of people here and there.