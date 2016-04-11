Before and after photos of Sade Adu’s transitioning ‘lesbian’ daughter

Nigerian born, British-Nigerian pop singer Sade Adu has a beautiful 20-year-old daughter named Mickailia “Ila” Adu. Ila is is the product of a romance between her famous multi-Grammy award winning mum and Bob Morgan, a Jamaican-American music producer.

What a lot of people are not aware of is 6ft 1 Ila is a lesbian, and not only that, she is a lesbian who is now “transitioning” from a lesbian to a male identity… which these days means wearing men’s clothing, taking male hormones, chopping off their breasts and behaving like alpha males on steroids.

See the before and after photos of this ravishing beauty who is suffering gender dysphoria.



Sade Adu and Ila

Ila and girlfriend

All loved up

