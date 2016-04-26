Sen. Sani Lights Up Senatorial District With Distribution Of 60 Transformers, 250 Solar Panels, Others

The senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, on Monday commenced the distribution of 60 units of electricity transformers to communities in his senatorial district in Kaduna State.

Mr. Sani also announced the distribution of 250 solar panels to over 100 communities.

Speaking at the presentation in Kaduna, the senate committee chairman on Foreign and Domestic Debts, said he believed power supply should be accessible and affordable to the poor as it is to the rich.

“I am committed to facilitating the provision of power to our urban and remote communities in the district I represent”, he said.

The human rights crusader turned politician also said the intervention was to empower the poor by boosting small and medium businesses.

He said the solar panels would be installed in public facilities including hospitals and worship centres to facilitate their activities.

According to Senator Sani, the solar power project is in line with his vision to promote the use of alternative energy that are cleaner and safer.

He said that he would use “all legal means to make sure this is subsidised to the barest minimum, even in the area of importation of solar panels and other equipment that cannot be manufactured locally.

“This will support independent investors and individuals who have interest in the energy source and further development of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone”.

Sani, however, said “the maintenance of this infrastructure, when installed, will be the responsibility of every member of the community”.

