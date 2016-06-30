Dear President Buhari, please save us from shocking experience with UTME

Editor’s note: One of the NAIJ.com readers Ismail Ahmed shares his experience with passing his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Ismail Ahmed accuses Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) and Ministry of Education of trying to destroy the future of Nigerians.

After studying very hard for 2016 UTME, after having sleepless night, after solving JAMB past Q&A to pass my exams with flying colours, it was really unfortunate that what i reaped is different from what i sowed.

March 2, 2016 is unforgettable day in the history of my life. I’ll call it a day of FRUSTRATION! My UTME exams were supposed to take place at 2:00pm. But due to lack of preparation and organization from both JAMB and exams centre agents; we were left for good three hours helplessly outside the hall.

We don’t have any option than to keep staying inside the scorching sun waiting for the JAMB agents to screen us. Though, with such

physiological stress, most of us were not discouraged and keep waiting. At 5:00pm, we were screened and allowed to sit randomly without

any seat number.

It was really unfortunate that we were left to write the exams with substandard computers. What shocked us most is after spending just only 50mins, the generator just shut down!

It took the operators 30 minutes before they fixed the problem. This happened twice during the exams. We were left with just little time to answer more than 200 questions out of the 300 objective questions.

What surprise me most is how two of the JAMB agents were passing papers to some of the candidates inside the hall. After the examinations, I later asked and I was told by a candidate that those candidates paid for special

centres.

The following day when my scores were sent to me, I wasn’t surprised when I scored 230 due to the problems we faced during the UTME examination. But what surprised me most that I was given the highest score in English which i didn’t even answer most of the questions due to shortage of time.

While biology which I was expecting to score 46 out 50 questions, was the lowest. How can I score a very high score in English when I didn’t answer most of the questions?

Those problems did not only happen at King’s Garden Brigade, Kano but most centres in the country experienced either systems failure, substandard computers, power failure, postponement etc.

But it is really unfortunate and unjust for Minister of Education Adamu Adamu to make us the scapegoats of the problem faced by JAMB. Why will Mr. Adamu just wake up one-day and destroy the futures of those hardworking Jambites that were frustrated by JAMB?

Why will you leave us in the hand of those that are trying to destroy our future? I’ll not forgive JAMB and Mr. Adamu for destroying good 10 years I was preparing to become a pharmacist in future.

I think it’s unjust to scrap post-UTME at this critical time. I’m really confused in life! I’m in a state of depression. I don’t know where to get justice from. I struggled to get Mr. President phone number from one of his closed ally in Kano. I texted him on June 3 2016 about how our life is in danger due to injustice we got from JAMB and Mr. Adamu.

I told him the depression I’m facing and how my life is in danger. But till date, I didn’t get any reply from Mr. President. If the message wouldn’t reach him I’m using the opportunity to call on our competent president, senators, representatives, governors to save us from the hands of JAMB and Mr. Adamu.

