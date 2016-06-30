Dear President Buhari, please save us from shocking experience with UTME
Editor’s note: One of the NAIJ.com readers Ismail Ahmed shares his experience with passing his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Ismail Ahmed accuses Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) and Ministry of Education of trying to destroy the future of Nigerians.
After studying very hard for 2016 UTME, after having sleepless night, after solving JAMB past Q&A to pass my exams with flying colours, it was really unfortunate that what i reaped is different from what i sowed.
March 2, 2016 is unforgettable day in the history of my life. I’ll call it a day of FRUSTRATION! My UTME exams were supposed to take place at 2:00pm. But due to lack of preparation and organization from both JAMB and exams centre agents; we were left for good three hours helplessly outside the hall.
We don’t have any option than to keep staying inside the scorching sun waiting for the JAMB agents to screen us. Though, with such
physiological stress, most of us were not discouraged and keep waiting. At 5:00pm, we were screened and allowed to sit randomly without
any seat number.
It was really unfortunate that we were left to write the exams with substandard computers. What shocked us most is after spending just only 50mins, the generator just shut down!
It took the operators 30 minutes before they fixed the problem. This happened twice during the exams. We were left with just little time to answer more than 200 questions out of the 300 objective questions.
What surprise me most is how two of the JAMB agents were passing papers to some of the candidates inside the hall. After the examinations, I later asked and I was told by a candidate that those candidates paid for special
centres.
The following day when my scores were sent to me, I wasn’t surprised when I scored 230 due to the problems we faced during the UTME examination. But what surprised me most that I was given the highest score in English which i didn’t even answer most of the questions due to shortage of time.
While biology which I was expecting to score 46 out 50 questions, was the lowest. How can I score a very high score in English when I didn’t answer most of the questions?
Those problems did not only happen at King’s Garden Brigade, Kano but most centres in the country experienced either systems failure, substandard computers, power failure, postponement etc.
But it is really unfortunate and unjust for Minister of Education Adamu Adamu to make us the scapegoats of the problem faced by JAMB. Why will Mr. Adamu just wake up one-day and destroy the futures of those hardworking Jambites that were frustrated by JAMB?
Why will you leave us in the hand of those that are trying to destroy our future? I’ll not forgive JAMB and Mr. Adamu for destroying good 10 years I was preparing to become a pharmacist in future.
I think it’s unjust to scrap post-UTME at this critical time. I’m really confused in life! I’m in a state of depression. I don’t know where to get justice from. I struggled to get Mr. President phone number from one of his closed ally in Kano. I texted him on June 3 2016 about how our life is in danger due to injustice we got from JAMB and Mr. Adamu.
I told him the depression I’m facing and how my life is in danger. But till date, I didn’t get any reply from Mr. President. If the message wouldn’t reach him I’m using the opportunity to call on our competent president, senators, representatives, governors to save us from the hands of JAMB and Mr. Adamu.
The views expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial policy of Naij.com.
The post Dear President Buhari, please save us from shocking experience with UTME appeared first on Nigeria News today & Breaking news | Nigerian newspapers 24/7.
Comments
16 Comments on "Dear President Buhari, please save us from shocking experience with UTME"
this rubbish if the paid to do that then tell them you no see us most of this institution the make post utme as way of getting money how many times i apply for university i didn’t get cos of God father i pass post utme cut up marks still but people that are less than my score get admitted cancelling of post utme is the best idea most of this foreign country didn’t believe on that and the are more dan us #Thanks #Mr minister
Tharapkid double thumbs up, 230 guy aw was ur life destroyed,were you beheaded or what. See follow the protocol dis is CHANGE. One’s man food is anoda man’s poison. Most nigerians support d motion of scrapping,who are you to write to say BABA, U got 230 you are still not happy,i belief you are still in ur teen
So ur problem now is that ur English score is higher than ur biology. Don’t carry ur 230 nd praise God. If the same tin should happen to u wen writing ur post utme (God forbid) u will end up blaming d uni as well
the poster must have received bribe from some one .but thank God for our president, & Prof Adamu for fighting corruption.
How can u call exam corruption? D poster d not collect any bribe and in fact jamb did total rubbish in dis year exam n we all know…..if u wnt to fight corruption nt cancelling an important exam like post utme BT gov. hav d right to put a range to stop excess charges…
pls i dont knw how this admission issue will be as for me let them just conduct normal test not the money wasting test called post utme
True talk
Some candidates see this post utme as a second chance of exam, how fare is the post utme conducted by the universities, did they even admit candidates base on merit? the answer is NO.
scrapping of the so called post utme is the best thing that has ever happened to this country.
Just forget it, Nigeria isn’t what U think it is, the president won’t waste his time on Dis, he’s a tyrant for goodness sake… Any change they r trying to bring in should start from next yr, or is Dis man looking to be noticed by causing chaos err’where?, if he felt this way abt d postutme he should have placed d notion a lot earlier before jamb exam Dis year…. well I don’t expect any orderliness at this time in this country…#BUHARIsation
u people should leave mr president out of this or u want to kill him ehn,how many issue will he attend to.abeg d deed has been done focus on the future.kudos to Mr Adamu for the brilliant decision cos those schools are exploiting us too much
abeg this is not wise at all….Mr adamu and his co associates have their plans. .
post utme should be conducted
changes can begin from next year
JAMB ARE DESTINY KILLERS
they are so confused
Re think…Mr adamu
lol 9ja people no fit kill man pikin I d thank una wey support my view diz person wet dem pay him to cast jamb must b fresh graduate from secondary school hm don’t know anything abt post utme all this vc’s na arm robbers wey no d carry gun…stay bless famz follow me on instagram @king_Tharapkid
blogger am the lead taker what is ma reward? my birthday is coming up 2nd December try and email me to get ma pictures for birthday wishes