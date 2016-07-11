Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Yung Klassick – Akunuba

Posted on Jul 11, 2016 in Music | 1 comment

Born July 11th,Yung Klassick decides to make this special by premiering his new song on the same day as his birthday been Monday July 11th 2016,Akunuba which means Wealth in Igbo is a beautiful piece of Pure Afrobeat inspiring gbedu produced by extraordinary Bolji Beatz, a member of 2Baba’s Tek band and producer behind the Afrobeat-inspired banger “Jeje” off The Ascension album (2014)… Download,Enjoy and get inspired.


 

Egwu Solo
Guest
Egwu Solo

Bro much @ doing, nice 1

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
19/04/2017 8:03 pm
