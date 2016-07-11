MUSIC: Yung Klassick – Akunuba

Born July 11th,Yung Klassick decides to make this special by premiering his new song on the same day as his birthday been Monday July 11th 2016,Akunuba which means Wealth in Igbo is a beautiful piece of Pure Afrobeat inspiring gbedu produced by extraordinary Bolji Beatz, a member of 2Baba’s Tek band and producer behind the Afrobeat-inspired banger “Jeje” off The Ascension album (2014)… Download,Enjoy and get inspired.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/Akunuba-prod.-by-Boljibeatz.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

