Read what happened at Senate

– The Nigerian Senate today passed five bills for first reading including the Water Resources Act (Amendment) Bill

– All bills presented on the floor of the Senate were sponsored by Ali Ndume, the Senate leader

– The Senate also received the report of the joint committee on ethics, privileges and public petitions, appropriations and finance

The Senate on Thursday, July 14 passed five bills for first reading.

The bills include Prevention of Water Crime Act (Amendment) Bill 2016, Water Resources Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016 and National Agricultural Land Development Authority Act (Amendment) Bill 2016.

Others include Bee (Import Control Management) Act (Amendment) Bill and Agricultural and Rural Management Training Act (amendment) bill, 2016.

All bills presented on the floor of the Senate were sponsored by Ali Ndume, the Senate leader.

However, the Senate received the report of the joint committee on ethics, privileges and public petitions, appropriations and finance was also presented.

READ ALSO: Tension: Senate plots Buhari’s fall, war in the Senate chambers – Newspaper Review

The report was in respect of a complaint from Senator Matthew Urhoghide representing Edo South senatorial district against Mr Babachir David Lawal, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The report was sponsored by Senator Sam Anyanwu, chairman Senate committee on ethics, privileges and public petitions.

Although the Senate considered the report of the committee on land and transport on the Nigerian Railway Corporation Act 1955 (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill, 2016.

Earlier considered on June 22 but was adjourned till July 12.

However, the Senate began clause by clause consideration but adjourned till another legislative day.

The post Read what happened at Senate appeared first on Nigeria News today & Breaking news | Nigerian newspapers 24/7.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News today & Breaking news | Nigerian newspapers 24/7. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

