They are Young, Clueless & Newlyweds! LowlaDee’s Mini-Series “This Is It” is a Must Watch – Bella Naija

Posted on Jul 19, 2016


They are Young, Clueless & Newlyweds! LowlaDee's Mini-Series “This Is It” is a Must Watch
LowlaDeeTV, the producers of the multiple award winning short film 'Brave' have released the official trailer of their maiden miniseries “This Is It” starring popular Kenyan actor Nick Mutuma as Tomide and introducing Nigerian actress Chiagoziem
Maryanne Theodore
Guest
Maryanne Theodore

I got the season 1 of ‘This Is it’ from a roommate. Since I got it, I have watched it more than three times either alone or with my roommates. The series is such an interesting one put together by LowlaDee

30/05/2017 12:42 pm
