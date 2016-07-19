They are Young, Clueless & Newlyweds! LowlaDee’s Mini-Series “This Is It” is a Must Watch – Bella Naija
Bella Naija
They are Young, Clueless & Newlyweds! LowlaDee's Mini-Series “This Is It” is a Must Watch
Bella Naija
LowlaDeeTV, the producers of the multiple award winning short film 'Brave' have released the official trailer of their maiden miniseries “This Is It” starring popular Kenyan actor Nick Mutuma as Tomide and introducing Nigerian actress Chiagoziem …
Nick Mutuma Joins Nollywood for the Second Time after 'Shuga'
1 Comment on "They are Young, Clueless & Newlyweds! LowlaDee’s Mini-Series “This Is It” is a Must Watch – Bella Naija"
I got the season 1 of ‘This Is it’ from a roommate. Since I got it, I have watched it more than three times either alone or with my roommates. The series is such an interesting one put together by LowlaDee