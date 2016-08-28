Juliet Ibrahim becomes Brand Ambassador of Fero Mobiles

It’s another feather in the cap of Juliet Ibrahim, as the Ghanaian actress becomes Brand ambassador for Fero Mobiles, a brand focused on providing aesthetically beautiful devices with best-in-class features.

The actress, who is on the search for ‘The Perfect Assistant’ made the announcement on her Instagram page. She wrote;

“Super Excited to Join my new FERO Mobile family! Experience this new journey as I kickstart each day with my new #FERO #ROYALE #X1 #FEROFamily #FEROMobile #ExploreYourWorld

Explore More: http://ferodevices.com @feromobiles”



Fero Mobile also confirmed the deal on their official page,

“Excited to have @julietibrahim join us as our brand ambassador! Be it her stunning persona or her never-stop attitude, Juliet is all about being incredible! Hence she chooses #RoyaleX1 with 5MP front selfie camera and 4,000 mAh battery capacity to stay connected and #liveunplugged at the same time! #ShotOnMyFero #RoyaleX1 #ExploreYourWorld.”

Congrats to her!

