Juliet Ibrahim becomes Brand Ambassador of Fero Mobiles
It’s another feather in the cap of Juliet Ibrahim, as the Ghanaian actress becomes Brand ambassador for Fero Mobiles, a brand focused on providing aesthetically beautiful devices with best-in-class features.
The actress, who is on the search for ‘The Perfect Assistant’ made the announcement on her Instagram page. She wrote;
“Super Excited to Join my new FERO Mobile family! Experience this new journey as I kickstart each day with my new #FERO #ROYALE #X1 #FEROFamily #FEROMobile #ExploreYourWorld
Explore More: http://ferodevices.com @feromobiles”
Fero Mobile also confirmed the deal on their official page,
“Excited to have @julietibrahim join us as our brand ambassador! Be it her stunning persona or her never-stop attitude, Juliet is all about being incredible! Hence she chooses #RoyaleX1 with 5MP front selfie camera and 4,000 mAh battery capacity to stay connected and #liveunplugged at the same time! #ShotOnMyFero #RoyaleX1 #ExploreYourWorld.”
Congrats to her!
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.
I bought this phone fero x1 notup to a week ago but not knowing that the phone can not not support 4g sim. I went to MTN office to change my sim to 4G but till now is not, secondly, this phone speed is very low compared to phone of 3 gig ram of other brand, and no cover wallet for the phone. These too bad for a phone of this level.