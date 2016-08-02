Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The best headphones under $100 offer superior sound for less than you’d guess

Posted on Aug 2, 2016 in Music, Technology | 1 comment

Everybody wants a bargain, and this list has it with a capital ‘B.’ For those looking for a solid set of headphones without spending a big stash of cash, this list is is your starting point. Check out all of our picks for the best headphones under $100.

The post The best headphones under $100 offer superior sound for less than you’d guess appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

1 Comment on "The best headphones under $100 offer superior sound for less than you’d guess"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Joe
Guest
Joe

Thanks for sharing all these 10 headphones, useful article !

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
18/09/2017 4:43 am
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.