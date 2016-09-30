Tecno Phantom 6, 6 Plus: Latest technology brilliance in smartphone market

The TECNO Phantom 6 and Phantom 6 Plus are no doubt one of the most competitive devices to enter the market in the last quarter of 2016.

“Without continual growth and progress, such words as improvement, achievement and success have no meaning” Benjamin Franklin once said.

The fact is, no matter how good we are at our jobs, there is always room for improvement and those who realize this salient truth, always endeavor to go the extra mile just to better their last performance.

With the release of the new TECNO Phantom 6 and Phantom 6 Plus smartphones, TECNO has shown that it has not taken its foot off the pedal in bringing very competitive smartphones to mobile consumers across emerging markets. Just yesterday, TECNO Mobile’s flagship – Phantom 6 and Phantom 6 Plus, were launched at the magnificent Armani Hotel located in Burj Khalifa, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The occasion, which was the brand’s first international launch attracted over 80 local and international media houses including Emirates News, Dubai One TV, The National, Al Khaleej, Gulf News, Deutsche Presse-Agentur DPA (German News Agency) and Xinhua News Agency to cover and broadcast the event live. Notable guests at the event were Kimura Makoto, General Manager of SONY; Jeremy Doutte, CEO of Jumia; Arthur Wang, Senior Director Corporate Sales International of MediaTek; Martin Kariithi, Manager Android Partnerships for Google (West Africa) and popular African TV Personalities Mercy Aigbe and VJ Adams.

Currently, TECNO Phantom 6 and Phantom 6 Plus fondly dubbed beauty and the beast by reviewers are the most disruptive smartphones in the TECNO Phantom series till date.

The Phantom 6 is a pure beauty. It’s sleek and appealing frame holds a stunning SONY 13MP plus 5MP dual rear cameras. The 13MP camera auto-focuses on images to make them appear clearer and crispier just like lenses on a professional DSLR camera while the 5MP fixed-focus camera is designed to focus on almost every object lying within the camera’s line of sight. Photos taken with the Phantom 6 are not just clear, colorful and beautiful but they also give users the option of changing the focus on each object in the picture at any time.

Hosting a 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM, the Phantom 6 is fast and can house about 5,120 songs or 20 HD movies. This brilliant smartphone takes advantage of advanced FHD AMOLED screen to deliver vivid pictures and great video experience with an 180-degree viewing angle. Reviewer’s comments on pitting the latest TECNO Phantom 6 against Chinese favorite, Huawei P9 smartphone suggests that new Phantom 6 tromps the latter in hardware and camera optimization. Phantom 6’s 6.15mm ultra-thin compact chassis faults Huawei P9’s 6.9mm and iPhone’s 7.3mm dimension respectively. TECNO Phantom 6 is the slimmest smartphone with dual rear cameras in the market.

Tagged “the beast” by folks wowed by its intimidating specifications, new TECNO Phantom 6 Plus is built to impress; taking performance speed and user privacy/security to new levels. The device comes with an impressive MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core processor and a 4GB RAM which helps it support 32 apps running simultaneously without crashing. Compared to last generation smartphones, the Phantom 6 Plus performs 70% better and uses up 30% less battery juice. Its state-of-the-art tri-fold security combines the most responsive fingerprint and eye-scanner technologies with a free Trustlook anti-virus worth 9.99USD.

A spectacular 21MP rear camera brings to bear TECNO Phantom 6 plus’ love for creative imaging. Stomaching an expanded 64GB internal memory, the Phantom 6 plus can house 25 HD movies or 12,000 songs. It also flaunts the revolutionary USB type C port that allows for super-fast charging and data transfer. The USB type C port is a next generation design currently being used on a few devices like the Apple iPhone and Mac. For only 10 minutes on a charge, phantom users can enjoy 124 minutes of talk time and up to 30 minutes of 4G connection.

The TECNO Phantom 6 and Phantom 6 Plus are no doubt one of the most competitive devices to enter the market in the last quarter of 2016. By raising the bar on technological advancements, securing strategic partners and maintaining a pocket-friendly price, TECNO is making a much louder, bolder statement: “Never say what you’re made of, show it.

This is a feature by Tecno

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

