Weird and Wacky Guinness World Records (2017 Edition)

The Guinness World record for the year 2017 has been released and as always, there are the records that just make us go “Sheesh!”

This year is no different, here are some of the wackiest, strangest and weirdest records from the 2017 collection.

The Longest Duration Full-Body Burn : Austrian Stuntman Josef Todetling , 36, has built a career from putting himself in harm’s way. He enters the 2017 Guinness World Record for the first time as he set himself on fire for an amazing 5 minutes and 41 seconds beating the previous record by 16 seconds. He also holds the record for the farthest distance pulled by a vehicle as he was dragged for 582 meters.

Longest Tail On A Dog : Westerlo Belgium, a Dog named Koen has the record for the longest tail in the world measuring 76.8 cm (30.2 inches)

Most Tattooed Senior Citizen : A 67-year old writer from Florida , Charlotte Guttenberg has spent the last 10 years gathering tattoos all over her body. She got her first tattoo in 2006 after the death of her husband who always opposed tattoos. According to the record books, 91.5% of Charlotte’s body is covered with tattoos.

Largest Foot Rotation : Maxwell Day now holds the record for the largest foot rotation. He beat the previous record holder, Moses Lanham by 37 degrees, Maxwell has said he feels no pain when rotating his foot and that he could even walk with them rotated.

Fastest Monowheel Motorcycle : Kevin Scott and the UK Monowheel team have ended a 15-year domination of this particular category by their American counterparts after creating their record breaking mono-wheel dubbed ‘Warhorse’. The Warhorse hits top speed of a staggering 98.464 km/hr , beating the record set by the Americans by 7 km/hr.

Tallest Female Dog : The holder of this record is a Great Dane called Lizzy from Florida who measures a huge 96.41 cm tall when she’s on all fours. She’s so tall she has to eat her food from a bowl on a chair as she cannot reach the floor. Her owner, Greg Sample says Lizzy is actually a really gentle and sociable dog not one to be feared because of her height.

Largest Gape : The record for the world’s largest gape is held by German, Bernd Schmidt. Schmidt opened his mouth to a gape of 8.8 cm.

Largest Afro : A 13 year old from Maryland Heights, Missouri called Tyler Wright has earned the record for having the largest male afro. His afro measures at 25.4 cm high and 22.9cm wide also his afro is 177.8 cm in circumference.

Most Ice-Cream Scoops Balanced On A Cone : Dimitri Panciera from Germany showed his love for ice-cream in a different way than we would when he set this record. He was able to get the most Ice-cream scoops on a cone totaling 121 scoops, and also the record for the largest ice-cream scoop measuring 1.95 m (6 ft 4.7 inches). He’s not telling how those scoops never melted in the process of the pile on though.

