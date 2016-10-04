Guinness Nigeria: Football fans get in here… EPL is about to get more exciting

Guinness wants to celebrate and reward your passion because every football moment must be made of black #fortheloveoffootball #madeoffootball.

Guinness, the number one football brand in Nigeria has officially kicked off the second edition of its hugely successful football promotion ‘Every Minute Made of Black’.

Remember last EPL season, Guinness rewarded loads of football fans with cash and instant airtime rewards, guess what! The promo is back, bigger and better!

Every week, Guinness is set to make 2 millionaires! Amazing right? Welcome to another season of exciting football moments, now the EPL season is just about to start.

Guinness is set to enhance every match day experience. Amazing reward for the game you love! Guinness wants to celebrate and reward your passion because every football moment must be made of black #fortheloveoffootball #madeoffootball.

For every valid entry in the promo, you stand a chance to win guaranteed instant airtime; for every goal on your minute, you win N1000 airtime, and wait for this, your entry automatically qualifies you for a chance to win 1 million cash every match-day weekend.

Who is excited? I bet all football fans are, simply watch your favourite EPL game, enjoy your Guinness and you might just be the next millionaire.

To win is as simple as ABC…

Just buy a bottle of your favourite Guinness and look under the crown cork for a unique code.

Text the unique code under your crown cork with your team name to 1759.

For just sending in your code and team name, you win instant airtime guaranteed.

You will also get an instant N1000 airtime on your phone if a goal is scored on your minute.

Your entry also automatically qualifies you for a weekly draw where you stand a chance to win a share of 1M.

Let the games begin but remember GUINNESS is not for sale to people under the age of 18. Drink responsibly!

This is a feature by Guinness

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

