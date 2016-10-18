NUC Scraps Pre-Degrees, Diplomas In Nigerian Universities

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has scrapped pre-degree and diploma programmes in the Nigerian university system.

This is contained in a statement by the commission’s Deputy Director of Information, Mrs Adebukola Olatunji, in Abuja on Monday.

The ban was part of the decisions reached at meetings held between October 10 and 12, with the Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, and vice chancellors of the 143 universities in the country, a statement by the NUC said on Monday.

The commission, while taking the action, instructed the country’s varsities to leave the running of such programmes for polytechnics and concentrate on producing human capital in the core undergraduate, part-time and post-graduate courses.

According to the statement, universities have been directed to begin the process of winding down sub-degree diplomas.

It added: “A comprehensive review of the entire university curricula – the Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards and ranking of Nigerian universities – has been scheduled for 2017. “Two of the cardinal activities of the commission – Accreditation of Programmes and Resource Verification, will now take place only twice and thrice a year, respectively. “May and November are for Accreditation while March, July and December are for Resource Verification.’’

NUC also warned that any university that failed to present its programmes for accreditation promptly without satisfactory reasons, given well in advance, would be denied same and the relevant agencies (JAMB and NYSC) duly notified.

“The accreditation of part-time programmes would ensure that they are of the same quality as the full-time programmes, thereby restoring public confidence in them,” it said.

The post NUC Scraps Pre-Degrees, Diplomas In Nigerian Universities appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

