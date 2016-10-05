UNIZIK to Release 2016/2017 Admission List Soon [See Why]

UNIZIK to Release 2016/2017 Admission List Soon. The Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku was live at the School’s FM Radio Yesterday where He talked about the Date for 2016/2017 Screening Exercise, the school calendar and the new session’s admission process. Here are 5 things we learnt from his speech: 1. There will be no physical screening for the aspirants of the university. ALSO SEE: What is Oshiomole Doing With Timaya? See Photo! Others Matters he spoke about are: 2. Screening was concluded on 30th September. The admission list will soon be out. Aspirants with good Jamb scores and O’level results stand better chances of getting admitted. 3. The academic calendar for the new session will be released as soon as the admission process is concluded.

