Agip Oil partners 120 companies in products exhibition in Imo

As part of its corporate social responsibility, the Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited is partnering about 120 indigenous technology contractors in 27 councils of Imo State to showcase their capacities and capabilities in economic and social development projects.

Vice Chairman/Managing Director of Agip, Massimo Insulla, who made the disclosure at the opening of its Indigenous Technology Forum and Exhibition for its Deep Offshore indigenous contractors held at the New Concorde Hotels, Owerri, capital of Imo State, noted that the firm recently organised training programme for 90 contractors in Yenegoa, Bayelsa State and another training for 60 in the same category on Succession Planning in Asaba, Delta State, among others.

He said about 360 persons had been trained by the firm under its Vendors Development Programme, 250 under the Vendors Upgrade Awareness and 120 in Vendors Exhibition, Gas Closure and Opportunities Engagement.

Insulla said Agip would continue to partner with the host communities and would diversify into other areas of capacity building development in the small and medium businesses and community content.

He said apart from pioneering the JV Independent Power Project (IPP) and construction of the Power Plant in Okpai and delivery of 480 MVA into national grid to stimulate economy and create jobs, the company would continue to play a leading role in the provision of water, health facilities, education, social infrastructure, employment, capacity building, skills acquisition, micro credits and green river projects, among others.

Governor Rochas Okorocha, represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources, Mr. Udo Agoha, said he was aware that the company was one of the oil firms operating in Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta Councils, noting that the relationship between the duo had been cordial.

