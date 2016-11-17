Asantehemaa’s Death: Ban on funerals, drumming and noisemaking in Ashanti region
The 39th Asantehemaa of the Ashanti Kingdom passed way "peacefully at her palace on Monday 14th November 2016."
There will be no funeral, drumming and noise making in the Ashanti Kingdom until the funeral rights of the Asantehemaa Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II have been performed. This is contained in a press release from the Manhyia Palace.
The thirteenth queen mother of the Kingdom passed way "peacefully at her palace on Monday 14th November 2016."
She was 111 years old. According to the statement Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II "has been the pillar of strength and a source of wisdom behind the transformational reign of His Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II"
The traditional one week right of the queen will be performed on the 24th of November 2016 at the Manhyia Palace.
She is the 39th Asantehemaa of the Ashanti Kingdom.
Serious point of correction.. Her Royal Highness is the 13th Asantehemaa not 39th… Please check that.. Thank you