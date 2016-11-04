DStv – Business Unusual

Here’s some big news my people! DStv has gotten even bigger!

From now on, it’s business unusual with your entertainment. No matter what package you’re on – you now have more channels and content added to it.

On DStv Premium, you get the best of everything with the addition of 3 high definition (HD) channels, Mnet Edge, Mnet Action+ and Vuzu Amp for picture-perfect, crystal clear quality.

Premium subscribers can also look forward to the M-Net Movies Harry Potter pop-up channel which will run from 4 to 14th of November on channel 109.

DStv has also added 11 more channels to the Compact Plus package – enjoy Africa Magic Showcase, Vuzu Amp, History, Crime and Investigation, Discovery, including Champions League games on SuperSport 6 and more. ROK is also a new channel for the latest Nollywood movies and series entertainment.

With DStv Compact package, you still have your Premier League games, La Liga action and more kiddies channels including Disney.

Enjoy the content boost on DStv Family package with 6 additional channels, B4U Movies, Eva and Eva Plus channels. More entertainment awaits with the addition of CBS Reality, SuperSport and FOX.

No one is left behind in this upgrade which means DStv Access also gets Eva Plus, BBC World News, B4U Movies, SuperSport 4 and much more!

That’s business unusual on DStv, so make sure you stay connected for all the best entertainment you need.

For more information, visit www.dstv.com

