Is MMM Nigeria a scam or necessary evil? Expert Analysis
MMM, as you may already know, has been making the waves in Nigeria (and other countries) for some time now. The scheme has become a prominent feature of our economy that it simply cannot be ignored any longer. The trend has become a concern to the government and financial institutions. Both the Central Bank of Nigeria (Nigeria’s apex bank) and the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) have sponsored publications aimed at dissuading people from “investing” in MMM. However, it is obvious that hitherto, given the present economic plight, they have not succeeded in convincing anyone that MMM is a fraudulent scheme. The reason? The government is also a Ponzi scheme!
MMM versus the Government and our Economy
In spite of the warnings and campaigns from many quarters, the MMM Nigeria keeps growing stronger by the day in a period where the economy is dwindling. The truth is, the entire economy is rife with Ponzi schemes. The glaring economic problems we face today are no surprise, and they are not going to end anytime soon unless there is a fundamental overhaul. The national Ponzi scheme we call economy has let a lot of people down and they simply can’t trust the government enough to deliver on her promises. Unemployment is itching and the youth are becoming more and more vulnerable. MMM Nigeria are simply doing what the government is not able to do – fulfilling their promises to the members (investors) and solidifying their trust by so doing. While people are losing their patience and faith in the government, the MMM is gaining more patronage and loyalty.
The stock markets are failing; put your money there and you barely get any return on investment (ROI). You get little, or in most cases, no interest from the deposit banks. Typically, the average man can’t even afford to access a loan from the bank.
How many times have the government and politicians been held responsible for failed promises, looting, and the systemic corruption that have bedeviled us for decades now? This is not in anyway an endorsement of the MMM because it is what it is – a pyramid scheme. This is an unbiased opinion of the reality that has compelled people into exploring all money-spinning avenues to support their livelihoods. While the MMM Nigeria has built some level of trust among its members, the financial institutions (including the CBN) and the government continue to be a mess. So naturally, people are more inclined to put more faith, albeit temporally, in a system that pays and rewards them instantly.
Another manifestation of our Ponzi scheme economy is the National Pensions Fund and the many PFAs who are more or less subsidiaries of the deposit banks. What makes them any different from the MMM? Can you really fault the people who subscribe to MMM? Well…
The Meaning of MMM
MMM was founded in 1989 by three Russians – Sergey Panteleevich Mavrodi, his brother Vyacheslav Mavrodi,and Olga Melnikova. The name was derived from the first letters (M) of their surnames, thus MMM. The company was into computer and office equipment import until it was accused of tax evasion by Russian authorities. They couldn’t fund any foreign trade again, making it difficult for them to continue operations. After several unsuccessful attempts at diversification, it successfully turned into a Ponzi scheme in 1994.
Within a few months, it grew exponentially and at its peak, it was able to turn in $50m a day! However, it became bankrupt in 1997 due to series of tax issues and unrealistic promises of excessively high returns (up to 200% and even more in some cases). Sergey Mavrodi was arrested in 2003 and convicted of fraud in 2007 with a four and a half years prison sentence. Though he was released a month later, having spent over four years in custody already.
In 2011, it re-branded to MMM-2011 and continued to spread to different parts of the world. They landed in South Africa, for instance, in 2015, promising a 30% monthly return with varying degrees of success. They saw potential in Nigeria and penetrated the Nigerian market in early 2016 (at about the same period they were banned in China) with a similar model and claims. They have termed it a social financial network of people who trust themselves, and so are providing help (PH) and getting help (GH).
MMM Nigeria – Official Website
The official website of the pyramid scheme in Nigeria ismmm-nigeria.net. It has a Nigerian-like theme with a friendly interface that contains news on their latest activities, testimonials, a solution centre and other vital pages.
MMM Nigeria Login
To be able to login, you will need to first of all register. There are links on the site with instructions on how to register and what to do after registration. The two terminologies quite synonymous with MMM Nigeria are PH (Provide Help) and GH (Get Help). For you to have a share of the bounty, you must PH to someone in need soon after registration. Without that, you won’t be able to GH.
How does MMM Operate?
The MMM, like any Ponzi scheme, is an “investment” scheme which pays unnaturally high returns to “investors”. They use the funds accumulated from the increasing number of new investors to pay the old ones. They are able to pay such high returns because of the exponential number of new members. They pay really unnatural large returns in the hope that they will keep growing as new members/investors turn in continually.
Is the MMM a Sustainable Business Model?
Well, the MMM is solely run on money (contributions). They don’t do any production or sales. Its sustainability primarily depends on the trust the members have on one another and the hope of continuous increase in membership. Long term, This doesn’t sound like a sustainable business approach. To their credit though, there is a clear warning on their website, which serves as acaveat emptor to intending investors.
MMM Warning!
There are no guarantees and promises! Neither explicit nor implicit. There are neither investments nor business! Participants help each other, sending each other money directly and without intermediaries. That’s all! There’s nothing more. There are no securities transactions, no relationship with the professional participants of the securities market; you do not acquire any securities. Do you need them? There are no rules. In principle! The only rule is no rules. At all! Even if you follow all of the instructions, you still may “lose”. “Win” might not be paid. Without any reasons or explanations. And in general, you can lose all your money. Always remember about this and participate only with spare money. Or do not participate at all! Amen.
Citizens of Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus are not allowed to participate in MMM.
The warning is clear enough. It is neither registered nor regulated. Recently, the CBN issued a warning of their own on World Savings Day:
“We have heard about the activities of MMM, but I want to warn you against it because they are wonder banks that are not regulated.“Desist from their activities because they are fraudulent.”
This is in addition to an earlier warning by the apex bank:
“These people always come with very interesting propositions. These are fraudsters who are just out there to collect people’s money and run away as soon as they hit their target. There is no insurance because the NDIC does not even protect them against such risks when they occur,”
The MMM Nigeria has thrived well so far, and may continue for a while because of the teeming population of the people who have resorted to the scheme as a quick way to get out of the recession. The MMM will not remain here for much longer, so it is worthwhile to adopt the frugal economy now. The laws of diminishing returns will eventually catch up with the scheme. Initial investments will yield great returns, but the returns on further investment will gradually diminish.
Is the MMM a scam? Or is it worth the risk?
Well, you may argue that people lose money everyday on sports betting, trading forex, investing in stock, etc. So it is entirely subjective and a matter of idiosyncrasy. I will say enjoy the money while it lasts, and good luck, because you will need it.
Source: jobify.net.ng
MMM is not a scam and i want to beg the Federal government to stop the act of even trying to investigate the scheme.
how do I log in on MMM office. com
MMM is a Ponzi scheme that is taking advantage of your country. The original scam crashed because it could not pay people. It will lead to people taking their lives when this one crashes as well. Act to stop this scam now before it grows any larger.
For all the MMM scammers that think they are not hurting anyone. Let me break this down for you. MMM is a direct payment Ponzi scheme. For someone to get their money back someone else has to be fooled into giving them their money with a false claim of them getting a 30% return in one month. To get your 30% return others have to be fooled into giving you their money. This goes on through an endless chain of people until no more suckers can be found. When this happens the scam collapses and the huge amount of new people that joined and the people waiting to get help get nothing. Then you get a statement like the following: We regret to inform you that we have to close down MMM. It was an experiment, and, unfortunately, it failed. We turned out not to able to pay 30% per month. Old investors are victimizing new investors with a scam.
nice info,where has it happen before i.e which country or countries?
We know it’s, but it works in circle.
So what’s the big deal? They gave us warnings and there is no secrete about it. It’s an open scheme.
When you take loan from a bank won’t you pay back?
in zimbabwe that scam closed down after hitting our pockets
MMM is not a scam! it is making live easy to many nigerians! what Government cannot do MMM is, long live MMM!!! leave us alone we certainly know what to do with our money!!!
Plenty of MMM’s statements fail just on logic alone. Eg they say, people donate. Real donation should mean you don’t want your money back, let alone with interest. But you bet, 100% of participants want their money back, so where’s the donation part? They say the financial system is a pyramid so they have a solution for that and what is that solution? Another pyramid! They say they are not a pyramid but anyone can see it relies on new members contributions to pay old members which is the definition of a pyramid. They say they are not an investment yet anyone who puts money in should get it back with 30%.isn’t that an investment? They say Mavrodi is so good and doesn’t take any money. After all people pay to one another Mavrodi isn’t anywhere. But what of the staff who get salaries? They don’t appear anywhere but you bet they are getting paid unwittingly from people’s “donations” so why not Mavrodi?