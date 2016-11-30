Thousands get free Chevron mosquito nets, malaria treatment in Delta

By Egufe Yafugborhi

WARRI – EFFORTS at kicking out malaria from Nigerian gained a boost yesterday in Koko, headquarters of Warri North Council, with free distribution of three thousand mosquito nets to residents as more were diagnosed and treated for various malaria ailments in the Delta state locality.

The health charity was carried out by the National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)/Chevron Nigeria Limited Joint Venture (JV), in collaboration with Development Africa Malaria Elimination Programme (DAMEP) and the Delta State Government.

General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Chevron, Deji Haastrup said on the occasion that, “The NNPC/Chevron JV believes malaria is preventable, can be treated eradicated. This is why we are sponsoring this Role Back Malaria programme.

Haastrup, represented by Emmanuel Emeribe, noted that Nigeria has a high malaria prevalence rate, adding that in addition to the enormous toll malaria takes on public health, it is also very expensive to cure.

The programme, he noted, also involved training of selected health workers, providing Long Lasting Insecticide Treated Nets (LLITNs), and Anti-Malaria drugs to people in their communities who were currently suffering from the disease.

He urged the leadership and people living in their area of operation to continue to sustain the spirit of friendship and good neighborliness and to resolve all disagreement through dialogue with respect for the rule of law.

Present on the occasion were Dr. Francis Onojeta who represented Dr. Nicholas Azinge, Delta state health commissioner, Francis Maku, Chairman, Warri North Council, and Joshua Kempener, Country Director, Development Africa.

The post Thousands get free Chevron mosquito nets, malaria treatment in Delta appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

