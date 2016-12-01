$1.1bn Malabu deal: World anti-graft watchdog writes FG – Vanguard
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
$1.1bn Malabu deal: World anti-graft watchdog writes FG
Vanguard
ABUJA— For having the boldness to press criminal charges against former Petroleum and Justice ministers over their involvement in the diversion of $1.1 billion belonging to the Federal Government in the controversial Malabu Oil deal, international …
Malabu oil deal: UK group alleges $523m went to ex-President's fronts
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG