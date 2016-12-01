$1.1bn Malabu oil scam: Why I signed the deal – Adoke
Embattled former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Mohammed Adoke, has explained his roles in the controversial $1.1bn Malabu oil scam. Adoke claimed he signed the deal to save Nigeria from a prolonged legal tussle and fine of $2 billion, stressing that he did that in the interest of the nation. […]
