1.28bn b/c oil lifted in 21 months – NEITI

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Business | 0 comments

Utilized, valued at $61.17bn Put refineries capacity utilisation at 8.55% for 21 months NIGERIA Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative NEITI has stated that federal government Lifted and Utilized 1.28 Trillion Barrels of Crude, Valued at $61.17 Billion between January 2015 and September 2016. This was contained in a statement that reviewed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation […]

