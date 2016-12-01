1.7 million Nigerians became jobless in nine months —NBS – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
1.7 million Nigerians became jobless in nine months —NBS
The Punch
The harsh economic situation in the country has thrown 1.7 million Nigerians into the job market in nine months, a report from the National Bureau of Statistics has indicated. The unemployment report, which was obtained by SUNDAY PUNCH on Friday, …
China's industrial profits in November
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG