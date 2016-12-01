1 person dead in attack on police post on Kenya’s coast – Olean Times Herald
|
1 person dead in attack on police post on Kenya's coast
Olean Times Herald
MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan official says one person has died and three police officers are wounded after a group of men armed with machetes and bows attacked a coastal police post to steal guns. Kutswa Olakha, the county commissioner for Kwale …
