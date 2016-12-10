10 escape death as midnight fire razes buildings in Warri
Ten persons, including an aged man, escaped death as fire razed down buildings as well as commercial shops in the early hours of Friday, in Warri area of Delta State. The incident, which occurred about 1a.m. on Friday and lasted till 3:20 a.m, at Ekurode Urhobo in Warri ,was attributed to an electric spark. Although […]
