10 escape death as midnight fire razes buildings in Warri

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Ten persons, including an aged man, escaped death as fire razed down buildings as well as commercial shops in the early hours of Friday, in Warri area of Delta State. The incident, which occurred about 1a.m. on Friday and lasted till 3:20 a.m, at Ekurode Urhobo in Warri ,was attributed to an electric spark. Although […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

