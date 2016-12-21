100 youths in Cross River gain computer science education

Over 100 girls have been trained in the inaugural edition of the Computer Sciences Education in Cross River State, in an annual international event that focuses on introducing students, young people and adults to the world of technology by teaching them programming skills in 1 Hour of Code.

In Cross River State, The Computer Sciences Education Week was celebrated through various activities aimed at improving the digital skills of young people in our community and enabling them realise the opportunities for employment and engagement in the Digital Communications and Technology Industry.

Activities included in-school at Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria Secondary School (FAANS), Calabar, Government Secondary School Ogoja and Annunciation Girls Juniorate, Ogoja. The Girls Coding Day was marked on December 10, 2016, where over 100 girls were taken through a coding workshop using Minecraft and MIT app inventor. The Digital Footprint Class held on December 9 – 12, to enhanced the Digital Skills of 134 young people using a Google certified curriculum.

The week culminated in the #CodeCalabar conference, a galvanising platform for students, teachers, influencers, programmers, networking/database managers, digital marketers, bloggers, graphic artists, web developers, tech entrepreneurs, collaborators, investors and enthusiasts, which enabled them connect, collaborate and further build the tech ecosystem in Cross River State.

The week also featured the Calabar Tech Fest Competition – a Tech Solutions Showcase; winners of the Calabar Tech Fest Competition include: Dorcas Edet of HipCityHub, an online directory of skilled vendors in Cross River State, carting away the first prize; God’sgift Unwana of Pison Peak – an online mobile clinic service, won the second prize, while Aruk Eteng of The Language App, won the third prize.

The winners got $5,000 worth of prizes including three months Tech Mentoring in Andela, three to six months incubation support from The Future Project, Afterschool Centre for Career Development and Ikapture Networks, Website Development and Hosting for one year from TechHive Nigeria as well as one year Internet subscription support from Nugi Technologies.

The Computer Sciences Education Week was delivered in partnership with Microsoft Nigeria, The Future Project, TechHive Nigeria, Technovation Indecent, Genitech Solutions, JB Creations, South-South Enterprise Development Centre, and Afterschool Centre for Career Development. Our media partners included: Calabarblog.com, BloomSquare PR, CalabarReporters.com

