11 Gambian ambassadors ask Jammeh to quit

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Gambia, Politics | 0 comments

No fewer than 11 serving Ambassadors of The Gambia have called on President Yahya Jammeh to quit and handover power peacefully to President-elect Adama Barrow. Mr Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, told UN Correspondents during a press briefing on Thursday. Haq said the Permanent Representative of The Gambia to the UN, Mamadou Tangara, was among the Gambian envoys who appealed to Jammeh to peacefully transit power.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

