11 Items Nigerians Should Have In Their Cars – FRSC

Certain gadgets are expected to be carried in every vehicle at all times to meet the requirements of the law. The items have been carefully listed by the officials of the FRSC to ensure the safety of vehicle owners.

These include:

1. Warning triangle (c-caution)

2. Fire extinguisher

3. Jack

4. Spare tyre

5. First Aid kit

6. Wheel spanner

7. Water

8. Hydraulic

9. Transmission fluid

10. Torch light

11. Spare fan belt

