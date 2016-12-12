12 Things That Appear In Your Dream Have Secret Meaning In Real Life…NUMBER 3 AND 6 ARE VERY COMMON

Here are 12 signs and their meanings that might be happening to your real life.

1. Falling – If you feel like falling, in your sleep then it means that you are somehow losing control in your real life.

2. Boxes – If you see an empty box then there might be some disappointments in life whil having an open box means that you are willing to share your secrets among other people.

3. Cats – When there is a cat in your dream, it shows that you are strong.

4. Teeth – Having a dream about a teeth being pulled out then it means that you are getting old.

5. Ants – It is a sign of having strong connection with your loved ones or sometimes pressure in real life.

6. Hair – It shows that you have to express your sexuality even further.

7. Water – It is a sign that the person is a dreamer and they are willing to take every opportunity that comes in their way.

8. Flying – It shows that they are bound to make the biggest decision in their lives. It also shows the positive outlook in life

9. Roads – shows the idea of traveling. It has something to do with the goals and long-term decisions that they are bound to make.

10. Mud – It means that there is a current situation in life that you needed to get out of.

11. Green Color – It shows how satisfied and happy you are in your life.

12. Undressed in Public – It shows that the person is vulnerable. You don’t like being judged by other people.