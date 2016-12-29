1260 policemen from S-West protest transfer to northern states – Vanguard
|
Gistmaster
|
1260 policemen from S-West protest transfer to northern states
Vanguard
IBADAN—NOT fewer than 1,260 policemen from the six South West states of the country recently transferred to Northern states, especially the North East, where Boko Haram insurgency was rampant, have complained bitterly against what they termed …
