13 injured in Christmas Eve blast near Catholic Church
Thirteen people were wounded on Christmas Eve, after a blast ripped through a police car outside a Catholic Church in Southern Philippines. The explosion happened as worshipers attended a series of Christmas Eve masses, at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Santo Nino. “The communion was ongoing when the explosion took place,” Father Jay Virador, a priest […]
