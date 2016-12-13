Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

13 injured in Christmas Eve blast near Catholic Church

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in News | 0 comments

daily post

Thirteen people were wounded on Christmas Eve, after a blast ripped through a police car outside a Catholic Church in Southern Philippines. The explosion happened as worshipers attended a series of Christmas Eve masses, at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Santo Nino. “The communion was ongoing when the explosion took place,” Father Jay Virador, a priest […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

13 injured in Christmas Eve blast near Catholic Church

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.