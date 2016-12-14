14 remanded in Ekiti for alleged terrorism

Fourteen people were yesterday arraigned at an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged terrorism.

The accused, who are traders, were arrested by the police for attacking State Traffic Management Agency (EKSTMA) officers at Bisi Egbeyemi Market.

The EKSTMA officials arrested them for displaying their wares on the road on December 12.

They were also accused of vandalising buildings and vehicles at EKSTMA office in the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Police prosecutor Sgt. Bankole Olasunkanmi told the court the accused and others still at large unlawfully participated in an act of terrorism against EKSTMA officials, their office buildings and the community.

He said the offence contravened Section 11(e) of Ekiti State Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition) Law 2015.

Olasunkanmi sought an adjournment for him to send the case files to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The plea of the accused were not taken due to the nature of the case.

Their lead counsel, Segun Akinwumi, urged the court to grant them bail in liberal terms.

Idowu Ayenimo, the chief magistrate said the counsel should file a formal bail application and ordered the accused remanded in prison custody, pending advice from the DPP.

He adjourned the case till January 11 for further hearing.

