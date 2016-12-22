1,400 workers protest 32month unpaid salaries in Zamfara

ABOUT 1,400 newly recruited civil servants in Zamfara State yesterday staged a peaceful demonstration at the state House of Assembly complex non-payment of their 32 months salary without genuine reason. Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved workers, the leader of May 2014 Zamfara Civil Servants Forum, Comrade Luqman Majidadi said they were at the state […]

The post 1,400 workers protest 32month unpaid salaries in Zamfara appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

