15 Boko Haram Fighters Feared Dead During Clash Wiht Army In Borno

At least 15 Boko Haram fighters have been reported dead today, December 30, in Borno as Nigerian troops of Operation Lafiya Dole and Boko Haram terrorists engaged in prolonged fierce battle.

An insider in the army revealed that the battle, which ensued at 6 a.m this morning and did not end until after 9 a.m, began when fighters of the dreaded group launched a surprise attack on troops location in Rann, in northern Borno, shooting sporadically.

The soldiers responded promptly, killing an unknown number of the terrorists, and wounding several others..

