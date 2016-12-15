15 Dead, 23 Badly Burnt in Deadly Gas Station in Explosion at Trade Fair Centre (Graphic Photos)

A deadly accident of a gas explosion occurred at Ghana International Trade Fair Centre – Labadi, Accra with many 15 people are dead and 23 badly burnt. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share The online user who shared the photo wrote: “I just witnessed the most freighting event of my life i saw fire that looks exactly like an atomic bomb explosion exactly like the one we see in cartoons and movie, so far 15 people are dead and 23 badly burnt the event happened at trade fair labadi” See more photos:

The post 15 Dead, 23 Badly Burnt in Deadly Gas Station in Explosion at Trade Fair Centre (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

