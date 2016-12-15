Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

15 Dead, 23 Badly Burnt in Deadly Gas Station in Explosion at Trade Fair Centre (Graphic Photos)

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A deadly accident of a gas explosion occurred at Ghana International Trade Fair Centre – Labadi, Accra with many 15 people are dead and 23 badly burnt.

15-dead-23-injured-in-deadly-gas-station-in-explosion-at-trade-fair-centre-graphic-photos

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The online user who shared the photo wrote:

“I just witnessed the most freighting event of my life i saw fire that looks exactly like an atomic bomb explosion exactly like the one we see in cartoons and movie, so far 15 people are dead and 23 badly burnt the event happened at trade fair labadi”

See more photos:15-dead-23-injured-in-deadly-gas-station-in-explosion-at-trade-fair-centre-graphic-photos-2 15-dead-23-injured-in-deadly-gas-station-in-explosion-at-trade-fair-centre-graphic-photos-4

The post 15 Dead, 23 Badly Burnt in Deadly Gas Station in Explosion at Trade Fair Centre (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.