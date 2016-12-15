Pages Navigation Menu

15 Feared Dead as Nigerian Troops, Boko Haram Battle in Borno

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in News | 0 comments

At least 15 Boko Haram fighters were killed in Borno State, Friday, when Nigerian troops of Operation Lafiya Dole and Boko Haram terrorists engaged in fierce battle which lasted several hours.

Sources say the battle ensued at 6 a.m this morning and did not end until after 9 a.m.

Vanguard reports that the battle began when fighters of the terror group launched a surprise attack on troops location in Rann, in northern Borno, shooting sporadically.

According to reports, the soldiers responded promptly, killing an unknown number of the terrorists, and wounding several others. The battle was said to have raged for over two hours, and when the dust settled, several terrorists were found dead.

More details to come.

 

