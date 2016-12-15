15 feared killed as troops, Boko Haram battle in Borno

At least 15 Boko Haram fighters were killed in Borno State, Friday, when Nigerian troops of Operation Lafiya Dole and Boko Haram terrorists engaged in fierce battle which lasted several hours.

Sources say the battle ensued at 6 a.m this morning and did not end until after 9 a.m.

Our sources said the battle began when fighters of the terror group launched a surprise attack on troops location in Rann, in northern Borno, shooting sporadically.

They said the soldiers responded promptly, killing an unknown number of the terrorists, and wounding several others.

The battle was said to have raged for over two hours, and when the dust settled, several terrorists were found dead.

