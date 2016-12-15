15 Injured as Indian Passenger Plane Skids Off Runway

An Indian plane carrying 161 passengers and crew skidded off the runway at Goa airport early Tuesday, injuring 15 people.

The Indian Navy, which runs the airport in western India, said it was not yet clear what caused the Jet Airways plane to veer off the runway.

The incident happened at the height of the tourist season in Goa, whose palm-fringed beaches attract thousands of holidaymakers every year.

“There are minor injuries, bruises or fractures to 15 passengers. Everyone else was taken out safely,” navy spokesman D.K Sharma told AFP.

The runway has since been cleared, he added.

Jet Airways said the plane, which was bound for the western city of Mumbai, had veered off the runway while aligning for take-off.

“Few guests have sustained injuries during the evacuation process and medical assistance is being coordinated,” it said in a statement.

AFP

__________ Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng Copyright 2015 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post 15 Injured as Indian Passenger Plane Skids Off Runway appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

