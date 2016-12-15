15 Movies To Look Forward To In 2017

Alright, so we’re in the final days of the year and its been quite an exciting year for lovers of good movies.

2016 gave us Deadpool, i don’t think i even need to mention others.. Deadpool was that good, but yeah we also had Captain America: Civil War, Zootopia, Dr Strange, Fantastic Beasts and Where to find them, The Magnificent 7 e.t.c (Notice I lefy out Suicide Squad and Dawn of Justice, that’s because i expected a lot better)

Anyway, It’s a new year in three days, which means another year of movies to look forward to. I chose the 15 movies I’m most hype for.

Also the movies are arranged by their release dates so you can start marking your calendars now.

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (January 20, 2017)

Alright , I feel like i shouldn’t have to discuss why this movie is on this list. If i had to, i would just say “Vin Diesel” because really that’s enough reason.

In 2002, we first met Xander Cage in the first xXx (or Triple X) movie, then he disappeared and we were given Ice Cube for xXx: State of the Union, now Xander is back. If there’s anything we know about this franchise, it’s the endless action, the guns, the stunts and the explosions. Add that to Vin Diesel as the lead character and Donnie Yen (IP Man) being a part of the action and I’m certain this movie will be worth every penny.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (February 10, 2017)

One word, Headshots.

John Wick is back and i’m delighted. I remember when the first John WIck movie came out in 2014, I was skeptical to go see it cos i didn’t really like the opinions i was seeing on Twitter about it, but then i saw it and it was glorious. I can’t wait for February.

LEGO Batman (February 10, 2017)

Everything was Awesome in The Lego Movie, and the movie introduced us to Will Arnett’s Batman who was one of the stars of the movie. Now Warner Bros. and DC are making his own spinoff of The Lego Movie and i’m so excited about it.

Logan (March 3, 2017)

The final movie for Hugh Jackman as the Wolverine, Logan looks like it’ll be an amazing movie from the trailers. This movie would introduce us to X-23 and being Hugh Jackman’s final movie, i expect him to go out with a bang. You can check out my breakdown of the Logan trailer here

Kong: Skull Island (March 10, 2017)

After the last King kong movie, I would’ve been fine if they just let the great ape rest but after i saw the trailer for this movie, I made that U-turn so hard, my imaginary car almost flipped. I’m excited about this movie, it looks amazing. Kong himself looks amazing and i like the cast. Hopefully I don’t regret it in March.

Power Rangers (March 24, 2017)

I feel like the only reason you shouldn’t want to at least check this movie out is if you’re older than 30 and younger than 10. I grew up on the old Power Rangers movies and i even used to gather them. I used to even act like a Power Ranger with my siblings. Immediately news broke about this movie, I knew i had to see it.

Go Go Power Rangers.

The Fate Of The Furious (April 14, 2017)

A Vin Diesel movie makes my list for the second time but this isn’t just any Vin Diesel movie… It’s the highly successful Fast and Furious franchise. Fast 8 a.k.a The Fate of the Furious looks like nothing we’ve seen so far in the franchise. First of, from the trailer we see that Vin’s character (Dominic Toretto) goes against the rest of the family for some unknown reason, secondly we finally have a female villain in Charlize Theron and lastly, THERE’S A SUBMARINE CHASING CARS ON ICE!

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (May 5 2017)

If there was no other reason to see this movie, Rocket and Baby Groot would be enough. However, this is one of my most anticipated movies as i feel like it’ll have a connection to The Avengers: Infinity War coming in 2018. Anyways, there’s a laughing Drax the destroyer in the trailer as well as Baby Groot throwing down.

Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (May 26, 2017)

One of my favorite franchises of all time, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow was just perfect for me. Now there’s a new threat. This is no Captain Hector Barbosa or Blackbeard or even Davy Jones, this is Captain Salazar and it looks like he wants Sparrow dead as well.

They only gave us a teaser trailer so we can expect a proper trailer early next year, Savvy?

Wonder Woman (June 2, 2017)

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman is one of those castings that just look perfect on screen, just like Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Patrick Stewart as Professor X. We got to see a bit of Wonder Woman in Dawn of Justice but now DC is giving the legendary heroine her own movie.

Hopefully it’s a better movie than Dawn of Justice was.

Transformers: The Last Knight (June 23, 2017)

Well, Micheal Bay is back with another Transformers movie and to be honest I’m waiting for this movie just so I can understand what’s going on in the trailer. According to the trailer, it’s man vs machine. So where are the decepticons? why is Optimus Prime fighting Bumblebee? too many questions. I guess we’ll find out in June.

Spiderman: Homecoming (July 7, 2017)

Tom Holland put on the red and blue suit as Spiderman for the first time and he was wonderful. I personally liked the playfulness he brought to the role. I like that we’re getting a pretty young Spidey now and i can’t wait to see this movie next year.

War For The Planet Of The Apes (July 14, 2017)

Well, it looks like the humans have really pissed Caesar off this time. This is the third movie in the Planet of the Apes franchise and it looks like its Caesar against the military. The trailer looks so intense and i’m ready for it.

Thor: Ragnarok (November 3, 2017)

No trailer has been released yet for Thor Ragnarok, so we can expect one from January next year. So what do we know already, we know Thor and Hulk didn’t partake in Civil War but would both be on Asgard for Ragnarok, we also know Loki has disguised himself as Odin and is running Asgard. We have to wait for the first Trailer to get better hints about this movie, but it’s an MCU movie so we already know it’ll be good.

Justice League (November 17, 2017)

The Justice League movie, finally. I feel like this is a defining movie for the DC Extended Universe, it’s a make or break moment. DCEU movies have been middle class, there hasn’t been one movie that has won everybody over like Marvel did with the first Avengers movie but this movie just might be it.

Anyway, comic book movies have always been my thing so I can’t wait.

