St Albans inmates call for probe after fatal clashes – iAfrica.com
|
iAfrica.com
|
St Albans inmates call for probe after fatal clashes
iAfrica.com
JOHANNESBURG – Inmates at the St Albans Prison in Port Elizabeth say they are appealing to human rights lawyers and experts to conduct investigations on the recent deaths at the facility. Inmates say prison management have ignored their plea for better …
Correctional Services says St Albans hunger strike invalid
15 warders on duty during riot
Inmates barricade themselves inside St Albans prison
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG