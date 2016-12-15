Pages Navigation Menu

St Albans inmates call for probe after fatal clashes – iAfrica.com

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Africa


St Albans inmates call for probe after fatal clashes
JOHANNESBURG – Inmates at the St Albans Prison in Port Elizabeth say they are appealing to human rights lawyers and experts to conduct investigations on the recent deaths at the facility. Inmates say prison management have ignored their plea for better …
Correctional Services says St Albans hunger strike invalidEyewitness News
15 warders on duty during riotDaily dispatch
Inmates barricade themselves inside St Albans prisonTimes LIVE
Herald live –Mexico Star –CapeTalk
all 9 news articles »

