150,000 face hunger in CAR – WFP
The World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Thursday that without immediate funding, it will be forced to end its support to 150,000 people uprooted by violence in the Central African Republic. Felix Gomez, WFP Country Director for CAR, said funding shortages had resulted in WFP only being able to help under half of the people…
