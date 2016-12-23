188 Passengers And Crew Released As Libyan Plane Hijackers Surrender

All passengers and crew on board an Afriqiyah Airways flight which has been hijacked from Libya and diverted to Malta where it landed earlier today, have been freed.

The two hijackers who forced a Libyan passenger plane to divert to Malta have surrendered and are asking for political asylum there.

The latest on hijacking: Malta prime minister says all hostages freed from Libyan plane; captors have surrendered. https://t.co/5kfHYpdXD1 — The Associated Press (@AP) December 23, 2016

The Libya internal flight with 118 people on board was hijacked by two people earlier today and diverted to Malta where it landed.

The two hijackers, after releasing the passengers, were holding some crew hostage, and were negotiating for asylum in Malta.

Both men are supporters of slain dictator Moamer Kadhafi, Libya’s foreign minister said.

Taher Siala, the foreign minister of Libya’s internationally backed Government of National Accord, also said that the hijackers have said they want to set up a pro-Kadhafi political party.

Maltese media reported that the hijacked plane had been on a domestic Libyan flight operated by Afriqiyah Airways. The aircraft had been flying from Sebha in southwest Libya to Tripoli and had 111 passengers, including an infant, and seven crew.

“The pilot reported to the control tower in Tripoli that they were being hijacked, then they lost communication with him,” a senior security official at the airport said.

