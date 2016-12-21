1,880 women, children rescued from Sambisa Forest—Army
The Nigerian Army says it has rescued additional 1,880 women and children from Boko Haram insurgents in the Sambisa Forest. Maj. – Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, said this during a news conference at the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri on Wednesday. Irabor said that troops also arrested about 504 Boko Haram […]
