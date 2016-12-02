2 Boko Haram Members Killed In Cameroon Suicide Bomb Attacks
Two suspected suicide bombers were killed after attempting to launch attacks on Sunday morning in Cameroon, a security source told Xinhua.
The source said two young men suspected to be members of Boko Haram killed themselves after detonating bombs attached to them at the entrance of a market in Mora, a small town in the far north region near the border with Nigeria.
The source said the attacks took place at around 8 a.m. and no other victim was reported.
The Lake Chad Basin Commission formed multinational forces stationed at Mora , with particular objective of eradicating terrorist threat in the region.
