2 days to wedding, policeman kills groom over missing iPhone

A Malaysian-based Nigerian, Friday Nduka, who returned home in preparation for his wedding scheduled for today, was reportedly shot dead by a police inspector, Mike Edem, attached to the NNPC Filling Station at the Control Post Junction, Owerri, Imo State, Monday.

According to reports, the deceased, who hailed from Oguta Local Government Area of the state, had driven into the filling station to buy petrol, but in the course of the transaction, he had an altercation with one of the pump attendants over his missing iPhone 7, valued at N400,000.

An eyewitness said that the argument degenerated into a fight, which left the pump attendant badly injured.

He said it took the intervention of the manager of the fuel station, Ruth Enemmuo, and the fiancée of the deceased to restore calm.

According to the source, as soon as the deceased entered his car to leave the scene, the police inspector, who was still furious about the incident, fired gun shots at the deceased’s vehicle, shattering the windows and doors.

The shot was said to have also hit Nduka, leaving him in a pool of blood.

When the policeman saw that the man was dead, he was said to have quickly escaped from the premises.

IG orders investigation

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Andrew Enwerem, confirmed the incident and described the action of the inspector as very unruly and uncalled for.

Enwerem stated that the Inspector General of Police had mandated the state Commissioner of Police, Taiwo Lakanu, to make sure that the fleeing inspector was apprehended and justice done.

He commiserated with the family of the deceased over what he described as an unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, the manager of the filling station has been arrested for further interrogation, while the concerned pump attendant was, however, said to have fled.

The state Police Command has declared the killer-policeman, Inspector Mike Edem, wanted.

The post 2 days to wedding, policeman kills groom over missing iPhone appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

