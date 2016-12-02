2 Dead, Scores Trapped As Lagos Police College Building Collapses On Christmas Day

Two persons have been confirmed dead while many others were still trapped after a building collapsed inside the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday, December 25, 2016.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said that the tragic incident occurred at W Block of the barracks within the college.

It was gathered that one of those killed was as a sergeant with many others still trapped in the building.

Confirming the incident, Ibrahim Farinloye, spokesman of the NEMA said:

“It is true that two person died in a partial building collapse at the Police College. It was a partial building collapse which affected a two storey building bathroom at Police barrack Ikeja with two casualties. “Efforts are on the bring down the remaining parts of the structure.”

More details to be added as the story develops…

