2 died from collapsed-police-barracks’ building in Lagos

Lagos – A police sergeant and another person lost their lives when a building collapsed at Highway police Barracks in Ikeja, Lagos State, on Christmas Day.

The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Maganement Agency (LASEMA), Mr Adeshina Tiamiyu confirmed the death.

Tiamiyu said that the agency had earlier received a distress call on the collapsed building at High Way Police Barracks opposite Area F, Ikeja.

He said that the toilets and stairways of wing `D’ of the building collapsed at about 4.00a.m.

Tiamiyu said the agency’s officials in collaboration with men of Lagos State Fire Services, the police and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) recovered the two bodies of the dead men.

He said one of the corpses was simply identified as Danjuma while the name of the other one was yet to be known.

“Their bodies had been deposited at the Mainland Hospital Mortuary, Yaba,” Tiamiyu said.

Tiamiyu also said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, had visited the barracks and ordered the evacuation of residents living in the affected building as well as those in other dilapidated buildings.

He added that Owoseni also ordered the immediate demolition of the affected block.

Tiamiyu said LASEMA with other stakeholders had commenced the demolition of the affected building following the directives of the Commissioner of Police.

