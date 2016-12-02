Two APC chieftains remanded over alleged attempted murder – Vanguard
|
SIGNAL
|
Two APC chieftains remanded over alleged attempted murder
Vanguard
An Oredo Magistrates' Court in Benin has ordered the remand in prison custody, of two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, Osakpamwan Eriyo and Sunday Osagbona, for alleged attempted murder. The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M. C. Ojobo, who said …
Two APC chieftains sent to jail in Edo state
Court remands two APC chieftains in prison for attempted murder
Two APC Chieftains in Prison Custody Over Attempted Murder
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG