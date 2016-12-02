Pages Navigation Menu

Two APC chieftains remanded over alleged attempted murder – Vanguard

Two APC chieftains remanded over alleged attempted murder
An Oredo Magistrates' Court in Benin has ordered the remand in prison custody, of two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, Osakpamwan Eriyo and Sunday Osagbona, for alleged attempted murder. The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M. C. Ojobo, who said …
Two APC chieftains sent to jail in Edo stateNAIJ.COM
Court remands two APC chieftains in prison for attempted murderYNaija
Two APC Chieftains in Prison Custody Over Attempted MurderNigerian Bulletin

