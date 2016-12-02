Pages Navigation Menu

2 Edo APC chieftains remanded in prison for attempted murder

Jethro Ibileke/Benin An Oredo Magistrate Court sitting in Benin, has remanded two chieftains of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Edo State, Messers Osakpamwan Eriyo and Sunday Osagbona, in prison custody, for attempted murder. Eriyo is the State Youth Leader of the APC and Chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association (RTEAN) while Sunday is the Ward 3 Chairman of the APC in Oredo Local Government Area. They were arrested by the police and arraigned in court, following a petition written against them by the State Secretary of the party, Chief Osaro Idah, who alleged that they threatened his life.

